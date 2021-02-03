Record-setting 436 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell on Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,745 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 436 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
The large increase, according to a post by the Iredell County Health Department, was caused by a statewide failure to properly send test results into the NCDHHS. The 436 new cases reported Wednesday is a new single-day record, but it was inflated by errors in the preceding days.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 179.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 12,079 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. For the same reason as the Iredell County numbers, the state’s new infection number is inflated as well. In total, 776,307 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,706. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,013,793.
There have been 9,578 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 46 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 14.0 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.8 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,452 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,187, 28677 with 3,050 and 28115 with 3,023.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 88,055 cases with 782 deaths, Rowan has 13,464 cases with 248 deaths, Cabarrus has 16,577 cases with 201 deaths, Catawba has 15,980 cases with 246 deaths, Wilkes has 5,497 cases with 91 deaths and Yadkin has 3,329 cases with 40 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,006 cases and 54 deaths, Davie has 3,082 with 20 deaths and Alexander has 3,589 cases with 59 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.