Record-setting 436 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell on Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,745 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 436 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

The large increase, according to a post by the Iredell County Health Department, was caused by a statewide failure to properly send test results into the NCDHHS. The 436 new cases reported Wednesday is a new single-day record, but it was inflated by errors in the preceding days.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 179.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 12,079 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. For the same reason as the Iredell County numbers, the state’s new infection number is inflated as well. In total, 776,307 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,706. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,013,793.

There have been 9,578 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 46 people hospitalized with coronavirus.