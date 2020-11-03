Record-breaking 83K votes cast during early voting in Iredell County

When the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day 2016, a total of 82,567 residents of Iredell County had turned out to cast their ballots in the hotly-contested presidential election.
Before the polls even open on Election Day for an even more hotly-contested 2020 election, there have already been more votes cast in Iredell than four years ago.
In the 15 days of early voting, 83,009 ballots were accepted by the Iredell County Board of Elections, setting a new county record for voter turnout.
“I’m already not believing these numbers,” Becky Galliher, director of the Iredell County Board of Elections, said. “We’re extremely proud of Iredell County and I hope that we have a lot more come out on Election Day.”
With 130,513 registered voters in Iredell County, the turnout rate is already at 63.6 percent and only about 8,600 voters will need to cast their ballots Tuesday to match the 70.2 percent rate that Iredell County turned out in 2016. Galliher, however, sees the possibility of Iredell tallying more than 100,000 votes for the first time ever.
“That would be amazing,” she said. “I would not believe it.”
A turnout of more than 100,000 people would mean that more than three-quarters of the registered voters in the county would have cast ballots.
While it took the full 15 days of ballot-casting to break the previous record of 82,567 in 2016, it only took seven to break the previous record of 46,837 early ballots cast, also set in 2016.
“We knew after the first few days after we started that the numbers were going to be huge,” Galliher said. “I’m not surprised (we broke the record).”
During the previous presidential election, Iredell County had five polling places open during early voting, all for varying amounts of time. For this election season, during a national pandemic, the county opened six locations for the full 15 day early voting period.
As for how those polling places ranked in votes cast, the Board of Elections building had the highest turnout with 19,989 people voting. After that, Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville was next with 15,165 voters, followed by the War Memorial in Mooresville with 12,104, Troutman Baptist Church with 8,861, Mt. Mourne School with 6,270 and the Harmony American Legion with 4,092.
Mail-in ballots made up nearly 20 percent of the early voting totals with 16,312 being accepted by the Board of Elections prior to Election Day. According to Galliher, there are still nearly 700 mail-in ballots that have not been returned, but she thinks that many of those ended up voting in person already.
For those wondering how Iredell County might get to 100,000 votes cast, look no further than the greater Statesville area.
In 2016, the 13 precincts that make up Statesville turned out 30,376 people to vote. During the early voting period, that same area, which only had one voting location, the Board of Elections, as opposed to 13, only saw 19,898 ballots cast.
Troutman, on the other hand, managed to top their voting total from 2016 during early voting by more than 300 votes with a vote total of 8,861 compared to 8,513 in the last presidential election.
The six northernmost precincts in Iredell County also have quite a way to go to match their 2016 turnout. The 4,092 votes accepted in Harmony is 2,594 votes short of the number the region reached four years ago.
The three early voting locations in Mooresville combined to make up nearly 91 percent of their 2016 turnout, with 33,539 people voting early.
“I don’t really expect long lines on Election Day. Just a good, steady turnout,” Galliher said. “But as many people as we’ve already had vote, I don’t think we’ll have long lines”
According to the North Carolina Board of Elections, there are 47,504 registered voters in Iredell County that have yet to vote.
“Don’t take this election for granted,” Galliher said to those that have yet to vote. “For what this election means to us, get out and vote.”
If you have any questions regarding your polling place or whether you are registered to vote, call the Board of Elections call center at 704-878-3140 or visit the website, www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.
