Record-breaking 83K votes cast during early voting in Iredell County

While it took the full 15 days of ballot-casting to break the previous record of 82,567 in 2016, it only took seven to break the previous record of 46,837 early ballots cast, also set in 2016.

“We knew after the first few days after we started that the numbers were going to be huge,” Galliher said. “I’m not surprised (we broke the record).”

During the previous presidential election, Iredell County had five polling places open during early voting, all for varying amounts of time. For this election season, during a national pandemic, the county opened six locations for the full 15 day early voting period.

As for how those polling places ranked in votes cast, the Board of Elections building had the highest turnout with 19,989 people voting. After that, Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville was next with 15,165 voters, followed by the War Memorial in Mooresville with 12,104, Troutman Baptist Church with 8,861, Mt. Mourne School with 6,270 and the Harmony American Legion with 4,092.

Mail-in ballots made up nearly 20 percent of the early voting totals with 16,312 being accepted by the Board of Elections prior to Election Day. According to Galliher, there are still nearly 700 mail-in ballots that have not been returned, but she thinks that many of those ended up voting in person already.