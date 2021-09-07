Record-breaking 516 COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell over long weekend

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,316 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 516 new cases since its last report Friday afternoon.

With the long weekend adding to the total, the 516 cases reported Tuesday set the single-day record for Iredell County. The previous record of 412 was set Monday, Aug. 30.

An additional two COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total in Iredell County to 262. Since Aug. 23, a total of 22 Iredell County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

In its first report of the week, the Iredell County Health Department reported that 89 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, a slight decrease from the number reported on Friday.

On Aug. 6, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that it would end its County Alert System with the data deferring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 14.1% positivity rate.