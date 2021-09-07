Record-breaking 516 COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell over long weekend

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,316 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 516 new cases since its last report Friday afternoon.
With the long weekend adding to the total, the 516 cases reported Tuesday set the single-day record for Iredell County. The previous record of 412 was set Monday, Aug. 30.
An additional two COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total in Iredell County to 262. Since Aug. 23, a total of 22 Iredell County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
In its first report of the week, the Iredell County Health Department reported that 89 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, a slight decrease from the number reported on Friday.
On Aug. 6, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that it would end its County Alert System with the data deferring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 14.1% positivity rate.
For the week of Aug 30-Sept 5, a total of 1,189 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Iredell County, a slight decrease from the week prior. An additional 1,097 people became fully vaccinated, also a slight decrease.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1.26 million cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,779. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the last four weeks, up from 409 on July 9.
There have been 14,831 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.