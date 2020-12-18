Record-breaking 301 cases confirmed in Iredell on Friday, total cases more than 8K

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,802 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,782, 28117 with 1,754, and 28115 with 1,517.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 3,292 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 3,220 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,562.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 54,463 cases with 499 deaths, Rowan has 7,593 cases with 154 deaths, Cabarrus has 9,371 cases with 120 deaths, Catawba has 9,466 cases with 126 deaths, Wilkes has 3,368 cases with 66 deaths and Yadkin has 2,087 cases with 24 deaths.

Lincoln County has 4,571 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,750 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,174 cases with 22 deaths.

On Dec. 8, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been determined to be in the orange level.