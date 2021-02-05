Raiders 'wear out' Falcons 81-67 to move to tie atop NPC

“The three-point line was very much the defensive focus this week,” Levan said. “We had to know where all those guys were all the time.”

In what turned out to be the decisive quarter of the game, the Raiders held West Rowan to just 3-for-13 shooting in the second quarter. Midway through the second, North was leading by just one, 19-18, and shooting two free throws. The two points from those foul shots marked the beginning of a 21-9 Raider run that spanned the rest of the quarter and put them on top by 13, 40-27 heading into the half.

“We pushed the ball with great pace,” Levan said. “We wore them out.”

As the Falcons continued to miss from long range, the Raiders were able to take advantage by turning the long rebounds into fastbreak opportunities. John Jackson was able to make the most of those opportunities throughout the game, converting on a handful of easy layup chances in the open court to finish with 14 points on the game.

A couple of the Raiders’ big men joined in on the scoring fun as well. Beckham Tharpe tossed in 15 points and grabbed six rebounds while Turner added 13 points to his 13 rebounds.

“We’re a deep team,” Levan said. “They couldn’t get up and down the floor with our bigs.