Power Cross Ministry readies Pies for Presents fundraiser

STATESVILLE — Power Cross Ministry is getting ready to make your Thanksgiving cooking a little easier — and to help raise funds to help young men.

Power Cross works with young men through its organization in Statesville and Salisbury, providing “positive role models and a vision for what their lives can be. We use athletics, discipleship, and academic support as a springboard for change,” according to a statement on its website.

Now, though, the organization is getting ready for its annual Pies for Presents fundraiser.

“We sell pies for families in November to try to help families in December,” co-founder Jeff Storment said. “… For the next month, people order pies and some lovely ladies will go to all their churches and come down here and they’ll cook pies for two days before that and we’ll start serving pies on the 24th and we sell a whole bunch of pies.”

He is not understating that. The sale, which has been going on for five to 10 years, has the goal of supporting the families it serves through the Christmas month. The proceeds are used to purchase Christmas gifts for its more than 300 Power Cross participants and staff and the siblings of all the participants.

In 2019, the group sold more than 1,000 pies.