Power Cross Ministry readies Pies for Presents fundraiser

STATESVILLE — Power Cross Ministry is getting ready to make your Thanksgiving cooking a little easier — and to help raise funds to help young men.
Power Cross works with young men through its organization in Statesville and Salisbury, providing “positive role models and a vision for what their lives can be. We use athletics, discipleship, and academic support as a springboard for change,” according to a statement on its website.
Now, though, the organization is getting ready for its annual Pies for Presents fundraiser.
“We sell pies for families in November to try to help families in December,” co-founder Jeff Storment said. “… For the next month, people order pies and some lovely ladies will go to all their churches and come down here and they’ll cook pies for two days before that and we’ll start serving pies on the 24th and we sell a whole bunch of pies.”
He is not understating that. The sale, which has been going on for five to 10 years, has the goal of supporting the families it serves through the Christmas month. The proceeds are used to purchase Christmas gifts for its more than 300 Power Cross participants and staff and the siblings of all the participants.
In 2019, the group sold more than 1,000 pies.
The event includes additional items as well, such as apple butter, cranberry sauce, cinnamon rolls and cheeseballs.
This year, the event takes on added significance. Nationwide restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have had an impact on agencies across the county, and Power Cross is no different. The organization is involved in the community in a variety of ways, including providing food, tutoring and discipleship to the young men it serves. This year, though, with social distancing and other restrictions, it has had to temporarily lower the number of individuals it serves. As restrictions lift, though, Power Cross plans to return to aiding more families.
That is why a fundraiser such as this is so impactful for the organization.
For the first time, in addition to selling the pies, it is offering a sponsorship opportunity for the Pies for Presents event. Power Cross is offering that for any business, church or family that wants to become involved in the sponsorship of it.
Those interested in either sponsoring or purchasing pies can email pies@powercross.org or call Natalie at 704-402-8011. For more information on Power Cross, visit www.powercross.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
