Positive COVID-19 trend continues, just 64 new cases reported over weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,684 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 64 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 205.
With just a total of 21 new coronavirus cases reported in Iredell County on Saturday and Sunday, along with the 43 cases reported Monday, the seven-day case average has fallen to 31.29. This represents the lowest daily average since Oct. 7.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,228 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 874,906 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,126. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,562,491.
There have been 11,535 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 16 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 4.6 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.8 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,014 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,516, 28677 with 3,461, and 28115 with 3,428.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 98,216 cases with 881 deaths, Rowan has 15,089 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,801 cases with 237 deaths, Catawba has 17,648 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,079 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,692 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,929 cases and 72 deaths, Davie has 3,597 cases with 32 deaths and Alexander has 3,957 cases with 76 deaths.