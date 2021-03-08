Positive COVID-19 trend continues, just 64 new cases reported over weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,684 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 64 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 205.

With just a total of 21 new coronavirus cases reported in Iredell County on Saturday and Sunday, along with the 43 cases reported Monday, the seven-day case average has fallen to 31.29. This represents the lowest daily average since Oct. 7.

On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on their current rate of infection.

Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,228 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 874,906 cases have been reported in North Carolina.