Pilot, passenger receive minor injuries when plane crashes on Lake Norman Saturday

The pilot and a passenger on a amphibious airplane received minor injuries Saturday when it crashed into Lake Norman in Catawba County.
Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Saturday near the Northview Harbor community.
Witnesses told troopers at fixed-wing, single-engine amphibious aircraft appeared to be attempting a water landing and the plane toppled forward and crashed into the water near Lake Norman State Park.
The pilot and a passenger were rescued by nearby boaters as the plane was partially submerged.
Rescue boats responded from Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue, Denver Fire Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.
The pilot and passenger received minor injuries but declined transport by Catawba County EMS.
To prevent sinking, the plane was immediately towed to shore near the Long Island Airport. After ensuring there were no other victims, troopers secured the aircraft, communicated with local emergency responders, located witnesses and coordinated the investigation response with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Troopers cleared the scene around 11:00 a.m.
