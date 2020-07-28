Pennsylvania man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop on I-77

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 77 on Monday.
Clifton Leinielle Meade, 52, of Clairton, was charged with felony trafficking heroin by possession and transportation, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license.
A magistrate set bond at $250,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies on the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) stopped a rental vehicle with West Virginia plates on I-77 north near the 65 mile marker Monday.
Campbell said deputies spoke with Meade, who said he was traveling from Atlanta, Ga., to Pennsylvania. During the course of the traffic stop, Campbell said, deputies saw marijuana and drug paraphernalia items in plain sight inside the vehicle.
A search was conducted and 25.3 grams of heroin were located along with other drug paraphernalia items, Campbell said.
