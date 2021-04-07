One killed, two injured in head-on crash on Wilkesboro Highway

One person died after a head-on crash Wednesday on Wilkesboro Highway.

Shannon Nychole Kiger, 34, of Galax, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kiger was a passenger in a Ford Explorer, driven by Alfred Lee Pike, 35, of Millers Creek, said First Sgt. Daniel Hall of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Christopher Scott Compton, 36, of Iredell County, was the driver of the second vehicle, a GMC Sierra 2500.

Hall said the Explorer was traveling north and drifted into the southbound lane in the 5100 block of Wilkesboro Highway.

Compton tried to avoid the crash, Hall said.

“It looks like he came out of his lane a little bit on the right on the shoulder to try to avoid contact,” Hall said. NCHP was still in the process of investigating the incident as of Wednesday evening.

Both Pike and Compton sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.