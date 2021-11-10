Oakwood students honor veterans with brunch celebration

As students filed into the cafeteria at Oakwood Middle School on Wednesday morning, they weren’t accompanied by fellow classmates. Rather, they were being accompanied by an honored guest, a veteran, for a brunch celebration in their honor.
“Part of the IB program is understanding the world around our students to give them a perspective of thinking more globally and outside of themselves,” Dr. Carrie Tulbert, principal at Oakwood Middle, said. “I want our students to have some semblance of an idea of what these veterans have done for our country.”
The students of Oakwood invited more than 60 veterans to take part in the celebration on Wednesday morning. The brunch featured a performance from the seventh grade band, a reading of the poem “In Flanders Field” by Oakwood students Maryam Redmon and Sawyer Grant, and a speech from keynote speaker John Gallina, a veteran and Statesville resident. The Statesville High School JROTC was also on hand to present the colors for the event.
To invite the veterans to the event, students each made invitations and paper poppies, a symbol used all over the world to signify remembrance. Some of those invitations included letters to their recipient reminding them how much the students appreciated their service.
“Community service is very important to our school, so having this was great because it was a service to our community,” Tulbert said. “It worked out perfectly.”
Oakwood IB School, formerly Northview IB, moved into their new location at the newly-renovated former location of Statesville Middle this year, meaning that the Veterans Day celebration was the first official event in the new school. Tulbert hopes that the event can continue to grow in the coming years.
“I think the more that we can honor our community veterans, the better,” she said. “Anything we can do to show appreciation. I want our students to be a part of that.
Throughout the brunch portion of the event, stories could be heard coming from all of the tables in the cafeteria from the veterans swapping their experiences as the students listened in.
“We just want to help the students understand why they have off tomorrow,” Tulbert said. “It’s not just to sleep in and have a day off, it’s to honor the sacrifices of our veterans.”