Oakwood students honor veterans with brunch celebration

As students filed into the cafeteria at Oakwood Middle School on Wednesday morning, they weren’t accompanied by fellow classmates. Rather, they were being accompanied by an honored guest, a veteran, for a brunch celebration in their honor.

“Part of the IB program is understanding the world around our students to give them a perspective of thinking more globally and outside of themselves,” Dr. Carrie Tulbert, principal at Oakwood Middle, said. “I want our students to have some semblance of an idea of what these veterans have done for our country.”

The students of Oakwood invited more than 60 veterans to take part in the celebration on Wednesday morning. The brunch featured a performance from the seventh grade band, a reading of the poem “In Flanders Field” by Oakwood students Maryam Redmon and Sawyer Grant, and a speech from keynote speaker John Gallina, a veteran and Statesville resident. The Statesville High School JROTC was also on hand to present the colors for the event.

To invite the veterans to the event, students each made invitations and paper poppies, a symbol used all over the world to signify remembrance. Some of those invitations included letters to their recipient reminding them how much the students appreciated their service.

