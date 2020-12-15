NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory in Iredell; freezing rain, sleet expected

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Iredell County for mixed precipitation expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The wintry weather is mainly expected to occur north of I-40 in Iredell County and is expected to bring the chance of light freezing rain and sleet to the area starting overnight and lasting until around noon on Wednesday.

“Light precipitation will develop late tonight and spread across the region through Wednesday morning,” the NWS said in their advisory. “Cold air will support a wintry mix for much of the North Carolina mountains and adjacent foothills, with a brief period of freezing rain for other areas.”

The impact is not expected to be major with current forecasts expecting mainly freezing rain, mixing with sleet and snow prior to dawn, with ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch and potential snow accumulations under one inch.

In their advisory, the NWS warns drivers to plan on slick road conditions on Wednesday morning.

This is the first winter weather advisory of the season for Iredell County.