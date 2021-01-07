NWS issues Winter Storm Warning, Iredell expected to receive first snowfall of season

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Iredell County that is set to take effect at 7 p.m. on Thursday night for a storm that is expected to produce the first significant snowfall of the winter for much of Iredell County.

The storm, which is expected to arrive in the overnight hours, is forecasting anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow all over Iredell with the higher amounts expected along and north of Interstate-40.

According to the NWS, the main precipitation associated with this storm is expected to be either rain or snow, but the possibility of a brief period of sleet or freezing rain is possible.

In the overnight hours of Thursday night into Friday morning, the storm is expected to begin as light rain before it transitions to snow before dawn. Temperatures will be cold enough, particularly north of I-40, for significant snow accumulation.

For more forecast information, visit www.weather.gov/gsp/.

