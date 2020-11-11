NWS issues flood watch for Iredell, potential for 'excessive' rainfall Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina has issued a flood watch for Iredell County and the surrounding area until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall throughout the day is expected to dump "excessive" amounts of rain all across Iredell, with the entire county forecasted to see at least 3 inches of rain with higher amounts north of I-40.

Heavy rain is expected to fall this morning before tapering off in the afternoon before another round of heavy rain comes through the area in the evening and into the overnight hours.

A flood watch means that there is the potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/gsp/.