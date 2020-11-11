 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWS issues flood watch for Iredell, potential for 'excessive' rainfall Wednesday
0 comments
top story

NWS issues flood watch for Iredell, potential for 'excessive' rainfall Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
11.11weather.jpg

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina has issued a flood watch for Iredell County and the surrounding area until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall throughout the day is expected to dump "excessive" amounts of rain all across Iredell, with the entire county forecasted to see at least 3 inches of rain with higher amounts north of I-40.

Heavy rain is expected to fall this morning before tapering off in the afternoon before another round of heavy rain comes through the area in the evening and into the overnight hours.

A flood watch means that there is the potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/gsp/.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Quick Veterans Day facts you probably didn't know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert