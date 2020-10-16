 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWS issues first Frost Advisory of season for Iredell
0 comments
top story

NWS issues first Frost Advisory of season for Iredell

10.15Frost.jpg
NWS Greenville-Spartanburg

The National Weather Service in Greenville, S.C., has issued a Frost Advisory for Iredell County for early Saturday.

The advisory lasts from 3 to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, with temperatures expected to dip down to around 36 degrees. At that temperature, frost will be able to form on vegetation.

The NWS warns that the frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered overnight.

This is Iredell County’s first frost advisory of the season, coming slightly earlier than expected. On average, Iredell County experiences its first frost between Oct. 20 and 26.

However, temperatures are still expected to warm into the low 60s on Saturday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to fight a hunger crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert