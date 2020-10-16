NWS issues first Frost Advisory of season for Iredell

The National Weather Service in Greenville, S.C., has issued a Frost Advisory for Iredell County for early Saturday.

The advisory lasts from 3 to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, with temperatures expected to dip down to around 36 degrees. At that temperature, frost will be able to form on vegetation.

The NWS warns that the frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered overnight.

This is Iredell County’s first frost advisory of the season, coming slightly earlier than expected. On average, Iredell County experiences its first frost between Oct. 20 and 26.

However, temperatures are still expected to warm into the low 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.