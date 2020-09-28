Number of COVID-19 deaths in Iredell now at 40; cases increase by 46

The death toll from coronavirus rose by two over the weekend. The Iredell County Health Department is reporting 40 deaths due to COVID-19. That number was 38 on Friday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 46 over the weekend. Monday's update showed a total of 3,110 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,158 coronavirus cases since Saturday's update. Statewide, 208,248 cases were reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 897. The total number of completed tests is 2,999,853.

There have been 3,445 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 21 are currently hospitalized, and 2,725 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 324 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.