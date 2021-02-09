North Iredell picks up Men's and Women's basketball sweep over South Iredell Tuesday

North Iredell also made sure that the Vikings couldn’t get anything easy as the game wore on by outrebounding them 24-19.

Sophomore forward Bailey Barzee was the key for the Raiders in the paint, grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with her eight points.

“(Barzee) always plays hard for us,” Bumgarner said.

The game was also Guinn’s second in a row scoring at least 20 points. She shot 9-of-13 from the field to get there on Tuesday while also grabbing four rebounds.

“This is two games in a row that she has come up super big for us,” Bumgarner said. “She’s like a bolt of lightning. I’m real pleased with the way she played.”

Tuesday night’s win was the Lady Raiders’ first time winning consecutive games since February of 2019 when the team went 19-6 losing in the second round of the state playoffs. It comes at an opportune time for North Iredell to have some momentum going into the North Piedmont Conference playoffs next week, but with the recent successes, it’s hard to not look forward to next year when all of the major contributors return.

“A lot of people say you shouldn’t look towards next year,” Bumgarner said. “But we improve next year as much as we did this year, good things will happen for us.”