No reopening date set for 14 Iredell County roads damaged by flooding

The North Carolina Department of Transportation continues to evaluate the damage done by last week's flooding while 16 roads in Iredell County remain closed due to the damage sustained.
According to Marcus Thompson, a spokesperson for NCDOT, much of the damage assessment will not be done until later this week.
“Maintenance engineers are still compiling preliminary estimates for all the storm damage,” Thompson said. “They expect to have those done this week, but the estimates for any contracted work will take a little longer.”
All of the roads in Iredell that remain closed are north of Interstate 40, where the flooding was the worst. Of those were two bridges, on Cattlemans Road and on Liberty Hill Road, that were completely washed away and will need to be rebuilt.
As for the 14 remaining closures, 11 of them have their re-opening dates listed as Dec. 11 or later, meaning they will be closed for at least 30 days from the day they were shut down. Those locations include:
- Bassett Road
- Mountain View Road
- Branton Road
- Hillsdale Road
- Morgan Ford Road
- Hunting Creek Road
- Williamsburg Road
- Tatum Road
- Fox Bottoms Road
- Race Path Road
- Riverside Road
According to Central Fire Department Chief Jeff Styers, some of these roads look passable, but would like to remind drivers that, if the roads are closed, they are closed for good reason.
“We’ve had some trouble with people moving barricades and driving over the bridges, which is very dangerous,” Styers said. “Do not move barricades, do not drive across roads that are blocked.
“They may appear safe, but a lot of them are washed out - either the road near the bridge is washed out or the supports under it are washed out,” Styers continued. “So not only is the bridge unstable, the road around it is unstable.”
Styers named Mountain View Road as the place this has occurred the most.
The NCDOT will send crews out to all of these roads in the coming days to inspect the integrity of their roads and bridges before deciding on whether to reopen them.
There is currently no estimate for when the bridges that were washed away will be restored.
