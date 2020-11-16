No reopening date set for 14 Iredell County roads damaged by flooding

The North Carolina Department of Transportation continues to evaluate the damage done by last week's flooding while 16 roads in Iredell County remain closed due to the damage sustained.

According to Marcus Thompson, a spokesperson for NCDOT, much of the damage assessment will not be done until later this week.

“Maintenance engineers are still compiling preliminary estimates for all the storm damage,” Thompson said. “They expect to have those done this week, but the estimates for any contracted work will take a little longer.”

All of the roads in Iredell that remain closed are north of Interstate 40, where the flooding was the worst. Of those were two bridges, on Cattlemans Road and on Liberty Hill Road, that were completely washed away and will need to be rebuilt.

As for the 14 remaining closures, 11 of them have their re-opening dates listed as Dec. 11 or later, meaning they will be closed for at least 30 days from the day they were shut down. Those locations include:

Bassett Road

Mountain View Road

Branton Road

Hillsdale Road

Morgan Ford Road

Hunting Creek Road

Williamsburg Road

Tatum Road

Fox Bottoms Road

Race Path Road

Riverside Road