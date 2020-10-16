No matter who wins, there is no exit from the roller coaster anytime soon

The left will take its demands to social media, the streets and Washington until they get what they want. That is not a threat; that is just a reality. Biden is not the far left's candidate, but he is the means to an end of Trump. Once elected, there is a valid expectation of a far-left reward for voting for Biden.

The moderate Democrats, independents and suburban Republicans who may put Biden into office won't willingly go along with sweeping government changes to satisfy activists, or with higher taxes needed to support those changes. They won't take to the streets, but they will silently move away from the coalition in which they had decided to dip their toe. The result will be an instantaneous shift back toward Republican candidates for the 2022 midterm elections, and the continuation of the wildly swinging wave elections we've been experiencing since 2006.

In short, there is no exit from the roller coaster anytime soon.

We keep sending Washington a message with our votes every two years, and Washington keeps misreading the results. Journalism has contributed to this; a government that operates out of a bubble has contributed to this; Hollywood and our national sports leagues have contributed to this; and our national institutions have contributed to this.