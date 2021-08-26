New Walmart Distribution Center set to begin hiring in Troutman

After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.

The retail giant is planning on using the 1 million-square-foot facility on Murdock Road, which was purchased in late December 2020 for $69 million, as a “high velocity fulfillment center” for its growing e-commerce business. The facility is expected to create 500 full-time jobs for the area.

“To be able to offer new, gainful employment to central North Carolina is a huge win for the town of Troutman and this region,” Teross Young, mayor of Troutman, said. “We are so excited for the distribution center to be in our town and the economic opportunities and future growth of this area that is sure to stem from having Walmart’s high velocity fulfillment center in our community. We are excited to welcome Walmart and what this opportunity will mean for our area in terms of economic development.”

The e-commerce facility will work closely with the Iredell County Economic Development Corp. to provide full-time positions and specialized roles. It also will work with the mayor’s office on the recruitment and hiring process.