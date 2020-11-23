New executive order strengthens mask mandate

Amidst a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases statewide, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new executive order on Monday afternoon aiming to further strengthen the mask mandate.
“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger,” Cooper said. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight against coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many.”
The executive order, which takes effect on Wednesday at 5 p.m., keeps all of the previous aspects of the current Phase 3 status in place but strengthens the mask mandate to now require masks in “all indoor settings if there are non-household members present."
The order also amends a previous executive order in regards to people wearing masks while at gyms and physical fitness centers. Under the old order, people were allowed to remove their mask during “strenuous exercising.” Starting Wednesday, individuals will have to keep their mask on regardless of the physical activity.
Retail business locations with a size of 15,000 square feet or more must also now have an employee stationed at each entrance to make sure all that enter the store are complying with the executive order.
The executive order also makes facial covering requirements enforceable by law enforcement.
“Our numbers are too high,” Cooper said in a tweet. “Hospitals and healthcare workers strained.”
The new executive order comes one day after North Carolina set yet another new record for coronavirus cases reported in a single day with 4,514 being reported on Sunday. That marks the fifth time that the state has broken the single-day case record in November and the first time the state has confirmed more than 4,500 cases in one day.
The state is also experiencing a surge in hospitalizations with 1,601, a record, being reported on Monday afternoon.
In Iredell, the case numbers have also been on the rise. Last week, the county confirmed 471 cases, a record since the county began making daily reports near the beginning of April. Iredell also has reported 1,241 COVID-19 cases in November, already topping all previous months with six days of reporting left for the month.
