New executive order strengthens mask mandate

Amidst a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases statewide, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new executive order on Monday afternoon aiming to further strengthen the mask mandate.

“I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger,” Cooper said. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight against coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many.”

The executive order, which takes effect on Wednesday at 5 p.m., keeps all of the previous aspects of the current Phase 3 status in place but strengthens the mask mandate to now require masks in “all indoor settings if there are non-household members present."

The order also amends a previous executive order in regards to people wearing masks while at gyms and physical fitness centers. Under the old order, people were allowed to remove their mask during “strenuous exercising.” Starting Wednesday, individuals will have to keep their mask on regardless of the physical activity.

Retail business locations with a size of 15,000 square feet or more must also now have an employee stationed at each entrance to make sure all that enter the store are complying with the executive order.

The executive order also makes facial covering requirements enforceable by law enforcement.