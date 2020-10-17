NCDHHS reports increase of 2,102 coronavirus cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,102 coronavirus cases as of Saturday.

The total number of new cases statewide is 243,725.

As of Friday, the Iredell County Health Department reported 3,591 cases.

A total of 43 deaths have been reported in Iredell.

The county does not update numbers on weekends.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,140. The total number of completed tests is 3,574,444.

There have been 3,929 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 31,442 cases with 374 deaths, Rowan has 3,875 cases with 110 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,555 cases with 82 deaths, Catawba has 3,894 cases with 57 deaths, Wilkes has 1,543 cases with 36 deaths and Yadkin has 894 cases with nine deaths.

Lincoln County has 2,122 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 696 with six deaths and Alexander has 671 cases with nine deaths.