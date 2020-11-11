NC tops 3,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,119 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 300,561 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Wednesday’s report of 3,119 cases is also a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases and the first time the state has totaled more than 3,000 in one day.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,230. The total number of completed tests is 4,446,251.

Iredell County did not update the numbers for Wednesday. Tuesday's update showed 4,542 cases in Iredell with 48 deaths.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent on Wednesday, an increase from Tuesday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.1 percent.

There have been 4,698 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, In Iredell, 31 are currently hospitalized, and 3,754 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 621 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.