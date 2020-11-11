NC tops 3,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,119 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 300,561 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
Wednesday’s report of 3,119 cases is also a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases and the first time the state has totaled more than 3,000 in one day.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,230. The total number of completed tests is 4,446,251.
Iredell County did not update the numbers for Wednesday. Tuesday's update showed 4,542 cases in Iredell with 48 deaths.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent on Wednesday, an increase from Tuesday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.1 percent.
There have been 4,698 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
As of Tuesday afternoon, In Iredell, 31 are currently hospitalized, and 3,754 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 621 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,720 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,779 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 904.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 37,162 cases with 410 deaths, Rowan has 4,654 cases with 122 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,572 cases with 97 deaths, Catawba has 5,343 cases with 67 deaths, Wilkes has 2,140 cases with 43 deaths and Yadkin has 1,205 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,816 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 905 with 10 deaths and Alexander has 1,209 cases with 12 deaths.
