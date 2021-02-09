NC surpasses 800K COVID-19 cases and 10K deaths Tuesday as Iredell sees 70 new cases and 2 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,286 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 70 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 184.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,786 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 802,065 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,374. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,344,437.

There have been 10,046 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 40 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.3 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 13.4 percent.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,591 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,280, 28677 with 3,182, and 28115 with 3,126.