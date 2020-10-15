NC sets new single-day case record with 2,532 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 37 since Wednesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 3,556 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,532 coronavirus cases Thursday. Statewide, 238,939 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Thursday's number of 2,532 represents a new single-day record for confirmed cases in North Carolina, surpassing the old record of 2,486 set back on July 18.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,140. The total number of completed tests is 3,493,186.

There have been 3,874 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 16 are currently hospitalized, and 3,093 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 404 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.