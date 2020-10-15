NC sets new single-day case record with 2,532 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 37 since Wednesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 3,556 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,532 coronavirus cases Thursday. Statewide, 238,939 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
Thursday's number of 2,532 represents a new single-day record for confirmed cases in North Carolina, surpassing the old record of 2,486 set back on July 18.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,140. The total number of completed tests is 3,493,186.
There have been 3,874 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 16 are currently hospitalized, and 3,093 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 404 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,400 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,448 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 708.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 31,074 cases with 373 deaths, Rowan has 3,828 cases with 109 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,500 cases with 82 deaths, Catawba has 3,760 cases with 57 deaths, Wilkes has 1,511 cases with 36 deaths and Yadkin has 875 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,069 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 675 with six deaths and Alexander has 636 cases with nine deaths.
