NC reports largest single-day COVID-19 case increase since July 30

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the largest single-day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases since July 30 on Thursday with 2,277 people becoming infected.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 54 since Wednesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 3,182 COVID-19 cases.
The NCDHSS reported an increase of 2,277 coronavirus cases Thursday. Statewide, 212,909 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 939. The total number of completed tests is 3,058,541.
There have been 3,579 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 10 are currently hospitalized, and 2,820 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 311 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,245 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,297 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 640.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 29,132 cases with 359 deaths, Rowan has 3,501 cases with 102 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,112 cases with 74 deaths, Catawba has 3,255 cases with 53 deaths, Wilkes has 1,270 cases with 34 deaths and Yadkin has 752 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,714 cases and 15 deaths, Davie has 587 with six deaths and Alexander has 541 cases with seven deaths.
