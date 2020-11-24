Iredell County reports 98 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Iredell County Health Department reported 98 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The number of cases in Iredell is now at 5,478, with 61 deaths reported. A total of 4,316 are assumed or estimated to be recovered, and 26 are currently hospitalized.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,100 coronavirus cases Monday afternoon. Statewide, 342,294 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,724, breaking a record set Monday. The total number of completed tests is 5,010,194.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.5% Tuesday, a slight decrease from Monday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 9.3%.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 5,380 COVID-19 cases, with 173 new cases confirmed in the county.

The 173 cases confirmed by the ICHD on Monday is a new single-day record for the county.

There have been 5,074 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.