Iredell County reports 98 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Iredell County Health Department reported 98 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
The number of cases in Iredell is now at 5,478, with 61 deaths reported. A total of 4,316 are assumed or estimated to be recovered, and 26 are currently hospitalized.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,100 coronavirus cases Monday afternoon. Statewide, 342,294 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,724, breaking a record set Monday. The total number of completed tests is 5,010,194.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.5% Tuesday, a slight decrease from Monday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 9.3%.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 5,380 COVID-19 cases, with 173 new cases confirmed in the county.
The 173 cases confirmed by the ICHD on Monday is a new single-day record for the county.
There have been 5,074 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major ZIP codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases, with 1,258 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,199; 28117 with 1,148; and 28115 with 956.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 41,392 cases, with 435 deaths; Rowan has 5,373 cases, with 126 deaths; Cabarrus has 6,524 cases, with 104 deaths; Catawba has 6,374 cases, with 84 deaths; Wilkes has 2,535 cases, with 50 deaths; and Yadkin has 1,402 cases, with 13 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,241 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,147 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,498 cases with 15 deaths.
Last week, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread.” However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.
