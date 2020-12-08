NC institutes curfew in response to rapid increase of COVID-19 cases

In response the North Carolina’s rapidly-worsening coronavirus outlook, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new executive order on Tuesday that will put in place a modified Stay at Home order starting in the afternoon of Dec. 11.
“I know that news of effective and safe vaccines has given us all hope, but vaccines aren’t here yet,” Cooper said. “We have to act now to save lives, safeguard our hospital capacity and preserve our economy.”
The new executive order will institute a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. that will last from Dec. 11 until Jan. 8. The order also will restrict alcohol sales, moving that curfew from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The order will also require all restaurants, bars, personal care businesses, and most retailers to be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
“This order is to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer,” Cooper said. “Especially during the holidays.”
“And let me be clear,” Cooper continued. “We will do more if our trends do not improve.”
The decision was made after the state experienced a major increase in COVID-19 cases since the previous executive order was issued on Nov. 23. On Tuesday, the state surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 cases and is currently experiencing an average of 46 deaths per day due to the virus.
Cooper cited the moderate success of similar curfews in Ohio and Massachusetts as an inspiration for his own order.
Since that order, the state has seen its county alert system go from 20 counties labeled as red with “critical” community spread to 40.
Iredell County is now among the red counties in the state, reporting an average of nearly 600 cases in a 14-day span alongside a positivity rate of 12.8 percent. The report does, however, still list hospital impact in Iredell County at an orange level, or “substantial.”
In just the last 14 days of reporting alone, Iredell County has reported more than 1,800 coronavirus cases, a total that is more than the months of September and October combined. There have also been 25 COVID-19 deaths reported in that time span.
“I am very worried,” N.C. Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “This virus is highly contagious and dangerous, but we can slow it down. Do not wait until your family loses someone to COVID-19. Act now.”
“The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness that we haven’t seen before,” Cooper warned.
