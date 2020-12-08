NC institutes curfew in response to rapid increase of COVID-19 cases

In response the North Carolina’s rapidly-worsening coronavirus outlook, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new executive order on Tuesday that will put in place a modified Stay at Home order starting in the afternoon of Dec. 11.

“I know that news of effective and safe vaccines has given us all hope, but vaccines aren’t here yet,” Cooper said. “We have to act now to save lives, safeguard our hospital capacity and preserve our economy.”

The new executive order will institute a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. that will last from Dec. 11 until Jan. 8. The order also will restrict alcohol sales, moving that curfew from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The order will also require all restaurants, bars, personal care businesses, and most retailers to be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“This order is to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer,” Cooper said. “Especially during the holidays.”

“And let me be clear,” Cooper continued. “We will do more if our trends do not improve.”