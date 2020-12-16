NASCAR stars deliver holiday meals to Barium Springs

Not even freezing temperatures and a cold rain could dampen the holiday spirit at the Children's Hope Alliance on Wednesday morning as NASCAR drivers Joey Logano and Hailie Deegan delivered holiday hams for families in need.
“I just love to give back, especially during the holidays,” Deegan said. “There’s a lot of families that don’t get to experience the holidays fully with the resources they have, so to be able to go and give people those resources means a lot to me and it means a lot to those families.”
Deegan’s initiative “Hailie’s Holiday Haul”, along with the Joey Logano Foundation, delivered 200 hams to the Children’s Hope Alliance at Barium Springs. They also donated 3,000 masks, a valuable resource during a pandemic.
“This year has been one of the most challenging years that we’ve ever had,” Children’s Hope Alliance CEO Celeste Dominguez said. “So to have a gift like this from Ford Performance, Hailie and Joey that brings food to hundreds and hundreds of children...it’s huge.
“We’re hoping to have a big, huge train of cars coming through today to pick up these hams,” she continued. “We also have some staff that are going to be out delivering as well. It’s really exciting.”
Some families were already in line early and had their ham personally given to them by Logano and Deegan. Other members of the Barium Springs community made signs thanking the drivers for their donations.
“It’s hard to put into words how much work the people here put in to help these kids, so we love supporting, helping them where we can,” Logano said. “When Hailie came to us and said that she wanted to give away some holiday hams and asked where do we go, it was a no-brainer. The first place we thought of was Barium Springs.”
“You can’t put a price on putting a smile on people’s faces,” Deegan said. “It’s just a great thing to be able to be a part of. I definitely want to do it more and when you’re a part of these things and get to see the smiles, it just makes you want to keep doing it more.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!