NASCAR stars deliver holiday meals to Barium Springs

Not even freezing temperatures and a cold rain could dampen the holiday spirit at the Children's Hope Alliance on Wednesday morning as NASCAR drivers Joey Logano and Hailie Deegan delivered holiday hams for families in need.

“I just love to give back, especially during the holidays,” Deegan said. “There’s a lot of families that don’t get to experience the holidays fully with the resources they have, so to be able to go and give people those resources means a lot to me and it means a lot to those families.”

Deegan’s initiative “Hailie’s Holiday Haul”, along with the Joey Logano Foundation, delivered 200 hams to the Children’s Hope Alliance at Barium Springs. They also donated 3,000 masks, a valuable resource during a pandemic.

“This year has been one of the most challenging years that we’ve ever had,” Children’s Hope Alliance CEO Celeste Dominguez said. “So to have a gift like this from Ford Performance, Hailie and Joey that brings food to hundreds and hundreds of children...it’s huge.

“We’re hoping to have a big, huge train of cars coming through today to pick up these hams,” she continued. “We also have some staff that are going to be out delivering as well. It’s really exciting.”