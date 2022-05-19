NAACP Statesville Branch hosts Annual Freedom Fund and Awards Celebration

Our voice, our vote, our democracy — that was theme of the NAACP Statesville Branch Annual Freedom Fund and Awards Celebration last weekend, but president Todd Scott hopes those voices can be even louder going forward.

“It takes more than speaking out, it takes a plan,” Scott said. “Our voices at the polls, that’s the one thing we have in democracy, is a vote, but we’re not doing it enough.”

The night kicked off with Kateaka Brown singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the organization got down to the business at hand, which was recognizing and honoring members of the community. Brown also later sang “We Shall Overcome” and “Stand Up” later in the evening.

Scott spoke about the reality of racially motivated violence against Black people, sending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Buffalo, while also speaking out against a number of laws that concern voting and have typically had a greater effect on Black voters as well as other people of color.

“If you were born in 2008, you now have more voter restrictions than when you were firstborn. We must continue to fight voter suppression laws, and other tactics, that hinder voters,” Scott said in his comments on Sunday.

Mayor Costi Kutteh was in attendance and read a proclamation honoring the NAACP and the night’s banquet. The NAACP funded three of the 10 scholarships handed out through the Circle of Giving, which went to Elizabeth Lourcey, Adrian Lewis, Isabella Templeton, Hannah Lackey, Breanna Gibson, Tilan Earle, Abby Martin, Skylin Guill, Josie Chenevey and David Knox.

The winner of the Woody Woodard Stick & Stay Award was Ruthie Darty, while the winner of the Wilson W Lee You Can Make A Difference Award was Leslie Morrison. The Rev. Curtis Johnson, president of the South Iredell NAACP, presented a plaque to the Statesville NAACP to honor them for 88 years of service to the community. The Rev. Steve Shoemaker offered a benediction at the end of the night.

The Rev. Marcus L. Fairley was the featured speaker of the night and spoke on having a rescue plan for doing more than noting the problems, but solving them. He quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, who said “Three hundred years of humiliation, abuse, and deprivation cannot be expected to find a voice in a whisper.”

“That must mean we must raise our voices as loud as John did in the wilderness, crying to let people know that an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Fairley said. “We can start here in Statesville by raising our voices to injustice.”

The idea that injustice to any is to all people is one Scott echoed as he said while the NAACP focuses on the concerns of Black people, he wanted people to know they fight for every resident, regardless of the tone of their skin.

“That we represent everybody. People think we just represent Black people, but we represent everybody. We’re trying to build coalitions with everybody to make Statesville a better place,” Scott said.

The event on Sunday was mostly virtual with some in attendance at CATS in Troutman, but Scott said he looks forward, hopefully, to a return to normalcy next year depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which is a major fundraiser for the organization, was last held in 2019.

