N.C. breaks single-day COVID-19 case record for second consecutive day

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 35 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 3,591 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,684 coronavirus cases Tuesday. Statewide, 241,623 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Friday’s report marks the second consecutive day that the state broke its single-day record for new cases.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,148. The total number of completed tests is 3,531,840.

There have been 3,910 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 3,124 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 410 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.