N.B. Mills receives donation of backpacks for all

A special delivery was made to N.B. Mills Elementary late last week and not a single student went home empty handed.

Last Thursday, COSTCO of Mooresville delivered a donation of a backpack to all 379 students that attend N.B. Mills with some students receiving their bag on Friday and the rest getting theirs Tuesday.

“The kids were surprised and thrilled to be getting a brand new backpack,” N.B. Mills Principal Jonathan Nicastro said. “As we were handing them out, we heard both students and staff saying ‘Wow, these are really nice bags!’”

Over the summer, COSTCO reached out to Nicastro to let him know that his school had been chosen to receive the donation, the principal was surprised and immediately accepted the gift.

“I said ‘Yes, please!’,” Dicastro said. “I know our students and parents were extremely excited.”

The backpacks were originally planned to be handed out at the school’s open house, but the warehouse store ran into a delay with their distribution and had to delay the delivery until last week.