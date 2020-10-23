More than 49K early ballots cast in Iredell, surpassing total from 2016

Last Thursday, following the first day of early voting, the Iredell County Board of Elections reported an 11.2% increase in voter turnout compared to the first day of early voting in 2016. The days since have proven that the residents of Iredell County show no signs of letting up at the polls.
After just seven days of the polls being open at six locations across Iredell County, more people have cast their ballots early than they did during the entirety of the 2016 early voting period.
A total of 49,608 ballots have already been submitted compared to 46,653 during the last presidential election in 2016. Even with one extra polling location this year, the sheer numbers that all locations have seen has been tremendous, according to Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher.
“My staff has been amazing,” Galliher said. “They’ve put in overtime hours like you wouldn’t believe. They’ve done great.”
Currently, Iredell County is on pace to more than double its early voting turnout from 2016. With more than 7,086 people voting per day on average, including the returned mail-in ballots that are processed upon approval, more than 106,300 people can be expected to vote in Iredell County before Election Day on Nov. 3.
Galliher also expressed appreciation for those who have voted already and their willingness to abide by the health and safety guidelines put in place at the polling sites.
“Everybody has just been so polite and so friendly,” Gallhier said. “We have just a couple ‘bumps’, but nothing really (that bad). The atmosphere has been great.”
As far as which political party is seeing great turnout in Iredell County so far in early voting, the Republicans have a sizable lead. Registered Republicans have made up 42.9% of the early vote compared to just 25.8% for registered Democrats. Unaffiliated voters make up 30.6% of the vote so far.
However, even with the high turnout numbers, the Board of Elections has seen the numbers taper off slightly after the initial rush.
“The first day was tremendous, and the last day will be tremendous,” Galliher said. “But it’s been steady, we just haven’t had the lines like we did on the first day.”
Galliher suggests that if people would like to participate in early voting, the best time to do it is the late afternoon, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and that the early morning is the worst time to come if you want to avoid the lines.
The early voting locations will remain open through Oct. 31 and residents of Iredell County can vote at any of the six early voting locations.
Polls will be open from:
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 24
- 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 26-30
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct 31
For more information and to find the addresses to the six polling places, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.
