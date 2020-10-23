More than 49K early ballots cast in Iredell, surpassing total from 2016

Last Thursday, following the first day of early voting, the Iredell County Board of Elections reported an 11.2% increase in voter turnout compared to the first day of early voting in 2016. The days since have proven that the residents of Iredell County show no signs of letting up at the polls.

After just seven days of the polls being open at six locations across Iredell County, more people have cast their ballots early than they did during the entirety of the 2016 early voting period.

A total of 49,608 ballots have already been submitted compared to 46,653 during the last presidential election in 2016. Even with one extra polling location this year, the sheer numbers that all locations have seen has been tremendous, according to Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher.

“My staff has been amazing,” Galliher said. “They’ve put in overtime hours like you wouldn’t believe. They’ve done great.”

Currently, Iredell County is on pace to more than double its early voting turnout from 2016. With more than 7,086 people voting per day on average, including the returned mail-in ballots that are processed upon approval, more than 106,300 people can be expected to vote in Iredell County before Election Day on Nov. 3.