More than $400K in funding for BOE approved

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved more than $400,000 in new funding for the Board of Elections Tuesday night to help pay for what promises to be a challenging election day on Nov. 3.

“(This funding) is very important,” Becky Galliher, Iredell County director of elections, said. “It is a relief that we will be able to obtain the items that we need to help keep our voters and election officials as safe as we possibly can.”

The funding, which totals $407,728, is granted to the Board of Elections by way of two separate grants. The “Helping America Vote Act” will grant the county $250,000 while the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, will provide the remaining $157,728.

This funding should be more than enough given how much the Board of Elections has spent during recent Presidential election years. In 2016, the county spent a little more than $101,000 and in 2012, they spent a little more than $106,000 to fund the county’s election process.

According to Galliher, the extra money will be used to supply the county with not only increased staffing at voting sites, but it will also give all of the polling site staff access to the necessary PPE to safely perform their duties. According to the meeting agenda, more than $60,000 of the new money will be allocated to purchasing that PPE.

Another $20,000 will go towards having the proper postage for the expected increase in mail-in voting.

