More than $150K in grants for SPD approved

The Statesville City Council met for the first time in the month of December on Monday night to go over a long list of issues.

Among those were a pair of grants that were passed by the board, both aimed at delivering funding to the Statesville Police Department. The first was the approval to apply for a $24,500 grant to provide new forensic drying cabinets for the SPD.

The second was the approval to apply for a grant of up to $140,000 to help support the SPD’s domestic violence initiatives under the federal Violence Against Women Act. The grant requires a 25 percent match from the city and is the eighth consecutive year that the city has received this grant.

Both of these motions were passed unanimously under the consent agenda.

The bulk of the meeting was spent deliberating the futures of various properties throughout the city that were to be condemned or foreclosed upon. Those properties include 306 Chambers St. and 522 Stockton St.

The decision to condemn and demolish the unoccupied house on Chambers Street passed unanimously, but the debate surrounding the other abandoned house at 522 Stockton lasted nearly 20 minutes before the decision to foreclose on the property with a minimum price of $2,500 was passed by a 5-4 margin.