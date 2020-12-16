Mooresville architectural firm chosen to build new I-SS high school

During the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night, the decision of what architectural firm would be handling the building of the county’s newest high school was made.
After narrowing down the list of applicants, the board ultimately chose the Mooresville-based Adams + Associates.
“Adams + Associates Architecture is humbled and honored to be selected as the Architectural Firm for the new high school,” Ross Adams, president of Adams + Associates, said. “We wish to thank the board of educators, the superintendent of schools, and the architectural selection committee for selecting us out of a large field of highly-qualified architects. We look forward to working closely with I-SS to develop their vision for the new facility.”
Adams + Associates was selected ahead of 15 other firms to handle the construction of the new high school, which will be located on the southern end of Troutman. The county approved an $80 million bond to build the school earlier this year. The board approved the motion to go with Adams + Associates unanimously.
“We were looking at quality over quantity,” I-SS Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said. “They have a proven track record of 69 projects, all within budget and high quality, with Iredell-Statesville Schools.”
Included in the list of projects that Adams + Associates have worked on for I-SS are the recent auditorium additions to both North Iredell and South Iredell as well as numerous projects for the Career Academy and Technical School.
There are currently no renderings of what the school may look like as that phase of planning has yet to begin. According to the board, I-SS and Adams + Associates are still roughly three years away from breaking ground on the new school.
