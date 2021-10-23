Monticello United Methodist Church hosts Kruger Brothers in concert

Monticello United Methodist Church will kick off its 75th homecoming weekend with a special concert. They will welcome Kruger Brothers to the Monticello UMC facility on Nov. 5 for a concert at 7 p.m.

The community is invited for a night of music with this trio, Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsburg (bass and vocals). Kruger Brothers have numerous music releases, radio and television performances, and live performances including MerleFest, and their powerful artistic statement continues to inspire and enlighten audiences and musicians around the world.

Entrance to the concert is free. Seats are limited and will be first come, first served. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required for the entire performance. The Monticello UMC facility is located at 308 Island Ford Road in Statesville.

Monticello will observe its 75th anniversary homecoming on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.monticelloumc.org or call the church office at 704-924-8322.