Milk to be given away Friday at Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds
Some 4,000 gallons of milk will be available for free Friday.

The milk giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 620 N. Main St., Troutman.

Nancy Keith, Iredell County Cooperative Extension agent, said the giveaway is through The Dairy Alliance, North Carolina Cooperative Extension and Horizon Church.

She said the milk is through a partnership with Borden Dairy and The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by the dairy families of the Southeast.

Keith said 4,000 gallons of milk will be available and it will be boxed in containers of four gallons each. As long as supplies last, those attending will be guaranteed four gallons. The milk will only be distributed in the four-gallon boxes.

The milk will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion. Vehicles will enter from North Main Street, be directed around the midway and exit through the rear of the fairgrounds. Volunteers will load the milk into the trunk or back of the vehicle and it will be a contactless experience, Keith said.

Nonprofits, groups or individuals can get the milk. Keith said the giveaway is set to last as long as supplies are available or until noon.

