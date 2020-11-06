Melissa Neader wins four years on Iredell Board of Commissioners

When Melissa Neader was first approached by a friend in 2018 with the suggestion that she consider a run at a spot on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, she responded with a fairly common refrain before a community member decides on a run for office: "I’m not a politician."
Fast-forward a little more than two years and Neader received the most votes among the three Board of Commissioners candidates.
“I had such strong support (from the community), it almost didn’t feel like I was running for office,” Neader said. “It just felt like a natural fit.”
Neader received the most votes amongst her and two fellow Republicans, Scottie Brown and Gene Houpe, a current board member, granting her the full four-year term on the board. She received just over 35% of the votes while Brown and Houpe tallied 33.8% and 31.2% respectively.
“I was very pleased and grateful,” Neader said. “It just showed that my campaign centered on voters. I didn’t ask for any help from any particular group because my whole reason for running was for the community and if the community wants me there, I will do this and I will work hard.”
Neader and her family were already fixtures in the community. Not only because they operate all four McDonald’s franchises in Statesville and one in Troutman, but because they are consistently out at community events all over the county.
“Some people were concerned about me getting a four-year team, saying ‘well, I guess we won’t see you around for another four years’. Absolutely not,” Neader said. “I’m going to be just doing the same thing I’ve been doing all along. The meetings, the events, the nonprofits, the radio shows, volunteering at schools — I’ll be at a preschool tomorrow in a tutu.
“That’s what got me to this point and I want to continue that going forward.”
Neader was also the first woman elected to the Board of Commissioners since Renee Griffith won a two-year term back in 2012.
In the end, the community involvement is what ultimately set Neader down the path to becoming a county commissioner. She realized that sitting on the board “exactly aligns” with the direction she could see herself going in the years ahead.
“I just want to bring that human piece and let folks know that they can be comfortable speaking with me and just bring that positivity to connect people,” she said. “Government, community, everybody come together because we all live here as neighbors.”
