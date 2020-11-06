Melissa Neader wins four years on Iredell Board of Commissioners

When Melissa Neader was first approached by a friend in 2018 with the suggestion that she consider a run at a spot on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, she responded with a fairly common refrain before a community member decides on a run for office: "I’m not a politician."

Fast-forward a little more than two years and Neader received the most votes among the three Board of Commissioners candidates.

“I had such strong support (from the community), it almost didn’t feel like I was running for office,” Neader said. “It just felt like a natural fit.”

Neader received the most votes amongst her and two fellow Republicans, Scottie Brown and Gene Houpe, a current board member, granting her the full four-year term on the board. She received just over 35% of the votes while Brown and Houpe tallied 33.8% and 31.2% respectively.

“I was very pleased and grateful,” Neader said. “It just showed that my campaign centered on voters. I didn’t ask for any help from any particular group because my whole reason for running was for the community and if the community wants me there, I will do this and I will work hard.”