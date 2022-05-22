 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC partners with Metro Electric Contracting Corp for Apprenticeship Iredell program

MetroElectric_ApprenticeshipIredell.png

Darren DeGouff, master electrician, right, of Metro Electric Contracting Corp., signs an Apprenticeship Iredell partnership with Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College.

Mitchell Community College and Metro Electric Contracting Corp. have announced a new partnership through the college’s Apprenticeship Iredell program.

Apprenticeship Iredell, established in fall 2020, is a work-based learning opportunity with the goal of developing highly skilled workers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics related fields. The program provides an opportunity for Mitchell students to be hired by an industry partner to acquire on-the-job training while simultaneously receiving classroom instruction from the college.

Darren DeGouff, master electrician, was present to represent Metro Electric, an electrical company specializing in residential and commercial services.

“It is our extreme pleasure to be part of such an important partnership with Mitchell Community College,” DeGouff said. “We promise to do our absolute best in training the apprentice we hire.”

Within the Apprenticeship Iredell program, Metro Electric will provide one residential wireman occupational opportunity to an interested student, combined with either the electrical system certificate or electrical systems diploma to complete the related instruction needed.

