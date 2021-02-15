Masonic Blood Drive rescheduled for Feb. 18, 23

The 32nd Annual Masonic Lodges Community Blood Drive is back on.

Initially scheduled for early January, but postponed for inclement weather, the American Red Cross and the Masonic Lodges of the Greater Carolinas will host their event at three locations in Iredell County on Feb. 18 and 23.

“The need for blood does not get a snow day,” Angela Broome Powley, regional donor services executive of the Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region said in a statement released Monday. “It is the blood products already on the shelves that help save lives when severe weather hits.”

The Masonic Lodges of North Iredell, Statesville, and Mooresville will all host a blood drive during the event. North Iredell will be first, hosting their drive between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 while Statesville and Mooresville will hold theirs the following Tuesday, Feb, 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., respectively.

According to Duane Smyth, the executive director of Masonic Blood Drives, this even brought in more than 400 pints of blood for the American Red Cross last year, a number which is estimated to have the ability to affect more than 1,200 lives.