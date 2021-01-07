 Skip to main content
Masonic Blood Drive postponed due to expected winter weather
Due to the winter weather that is expected to hit Iredell County throughout the day on Friday, the Masonic Blood Drive that was scheduled to take place at three locations across the county has been postponed.

“We’re going to err on the side of caution,” Duane Smyth, executive director of the Masonic blood drive committee, said. “We’re going to reschedule it.”

A date for the rescheduled blood drive is expected to be announced next week, according to Smyth.

“We just don’t want to jeopardize the volunteers and donors that come out,” Smyth said. “We know it’s still a critical time, so we want to get the new dates out there as quickly as possible.”

