Man airlifted following collision with logging truck in Harmony
A man was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist following a wreck Thursday on Sandy Springs Road in Harmony.

The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. when, according to Trooper Nick Chapman of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car traveling west on Sandy Springs veered over the center line and hit a parked logging truck.

Sheffield-Calahaln and Lone Hickory fire departments responded to the call along with Iredell County EMS and the North Iredell Rescue Squad..

The driver had to be extricated from his vehicle before he was able to be transported to WFBMC. However, he was alert and speaking with first responders while being removed from his vehicle. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The name of the victim was not released. 

