In the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Iredell County Parternship for Young Children began receiving phone calls from parents in search of diapers. While it did not, at the time, offer a service to provide those families with the supply of diapers they requested, the sheer volume of calls it was getting spurred a quick response.

“Families had no idea where to go to get diaper assistance,” Lisa Familo, executive director of the ICFYC, said. “This was an unmet community need, so we decided to do something about it.”

With that, the Pampered Pantry was born.

Now, just a few years after it’s formation, the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children is partnering with the United Way as a part of the annual Love United Iredell campaign to help keep the Pampered Pantry stocked so that it can continue to serve families in need across the county.

“Trying to maintain the needed inventory is becoming more and more challenging,” Familo said. “We need a continuous supply of diapers and wipes and we rely on donations and community partners to make that happen.”

Currently, the ICPYC has 344 children enrolled in the Pampered Pantry program, a number that has exploded recently, according to Familo. Each child that is enrolled in the program is granted a maximum of one package of diapers and wipes per month, six times per year, meaning that, in a single year, the Pampered Pantry could distribute more than 82,000 diapers.

As a part of its partnership with the Love United Iredell project, the ICPYC is seeking $2,500 in donations, enough to help them serve more than 250 children.

“The Pampered Pantry is currently the program in the greatest need,” Familo said. “This program allows us to really focus on this particular need for a few weeks and we think it will go a long way.”

Twenty twenty-three also marks the 25th year of service to Iredell County by the ICPYC as well as its third partnering with the United Way as a part of the Love United Iredell program. Its services also include helping families find the right early care and education as well as literacy through things like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“We’ve found that one in three families struggle with diaper need in this area,” Familo said. “We’re really just trying to raise all of the awareness we can about this issue.”

By reaching its goal, the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children will continue to address the problem it was presented nearly three years ago during the pandemic.

“It’s so heartwarming to be able to provide this help,” Familo said. “We hear stories all the time about how the Pampered Pantry allows families to not have to choose between putting food on the table and buying diapers for their child. It’s really special.”

For more information about the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, visit its website at https://www.iredellsmartstart.org/. To donate to the Pampered Pantry as part of their “Love United Iredell” program, visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/2023LUI/team/ICPYC.