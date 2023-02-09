Meeting the needs of students was the impetus behind Food for Days’ Love United Iredell Campaign project of providing food and helping stock the clothes closet at East Iredell Middle School.

The school is one of 17 schools that the backpack meals ministry serves, said Karen Swan, executive director of Food for Days. Swan said their “priority is to provide six weekend meals to children throughout Iredell County who have been identified within the school system as being in need. We also want to address the needs of the whole child throughout the year and have partnered with other community organizations who share the same goals.”

Swan noted that they serve 24 students at the middle school, several of which are homeless, and in applying for the project and thinking about this particular school, she reached out to the counselor and asked if there were additional needs that they could help meet. When she was told yes and learned of the school’s clothing closet and the fact that it was running low on many things such as pants, jackets, sweatshirts, underwear and other items, Swan said she thought “that would be a perfect project for us to help those we serve.”

She said this particular project was chosen because they “recognized that students may have additional needs beyond food, and Love United gave us the opportunity to walk alongside one of our schools to meet additional needs their students have.”

While some of the schools that Food for Days serves have a church partner, she mentioned that East Iredell Middle does not, and therefore, they use funds that come in from individual donors or from projects they conduct to sponsor these children. Swan said this campaign project would be a great way to help stock the clothing closet as well as provide 1,470 meals for these students through their backpack ministry, which gives them each six meals for over the weekend throughout the school year.

Their campaign goal is $2,500, which would be used to sponsor the students with food and provide needed items for the clothing closet, Swan shared. The impact that this project could have was hard to calculate, she said, as the clothing closet is for the entire school and the meals could reach more than anticipated.

Word about the project has gone out to current Food for Days volunteers and they in turn have reached out to churches and donations for the clothing closet are already coming in, Swan said. And they will be getting additional support for this project from CCTL, one of the early college programs in the Iredell-Statesville Schools, she added. The school’s Interact Club will be sponsoring a clothing drive Feb. 14-28 and partnering with Food for Days to help stock the clothes closet.

“We are really excited to partner with the Interact Club,” Swan said, as she noted that is what that club does, “interacts with community and do different projects throughout the year.”

Food for Days is at 691 Brookwood Drive in Mooresville. If anyone would like to drop off food or clothing items, call ahead to 855-250-3501.

Volunteers gather weekly to pack meals and share them on Friday for the students to take home over the weekend. Swan said that this week, they served 275 students and have served as many as 460, depending on the need.

“As people help with any of the projects (of the Love United Iredell campaign), they are helping to foster a strong, supported community,” Swan said, “and when people live in a community that cares, it shows in many ways that the community is strong, there are healthier relationships, healthy families, so all are worthy organizations trying to help our community be strong.”

As the organization’s website notes, “every kind act or donation helps” and they have an event set for April 4 where the community can come together and help. Check out their website at foodfordays.org and click on events and learn about their Community Volunteer Family Night. All are invited to help pack weekend meal bags and hygiene kits for children/youth in Iredell County. Those wanting to participate can register on the webpage.