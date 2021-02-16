Longtime fan honors Earnhardt with tribute car

In the 20 years since his tragic passing in the 2001 Daytona 500, many have debated what is Dale Earnhardt’s greatest lasting legacy on the sport of NASCAR. His on-track accomplishments of seven championships and 76 victories certainly go a long way in defining his legacy, but many still contend that his greatest effect on NASCAR came after his death with the increased importance placed on safety in the months and years that came after.
However, the part of Earnhardt’s legacy that can sometimes go unnoticed in the bigger picture of wins and safety is the lasting effect he had imparted on his still-loyal fanbase.
“It’s nice to know that Earnhardt is still remembered,” James Yorks said. “You still see people and talk to people about him and it’s like Dale is still here — he’s just on vacation.”
Yorks, like many of the fans of that iconic black No. 3 car, still honors his fallen hero to this day in a way that many could only dream of: Yorks drives his very own black No. 3 every day.
Shortly after moving down to Mooresville, Yorks purchased a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro with the sole intention of customizing it as a tribute to Dale Earnhardt. Last November, that dream became a reality when he had the previously red Camaro wrapped in black to emulate the 1999 version of the GM Goodwrench car.
Of course, having a car that looks like arguably the most recognizable car in the racing world is going to draw attention, but Yorks is consistently surprised by how much people still call out to his car.
“The amount of attention I’ve gotten since doing it is beyond my expectation,” he said. “I can’t go anywhere without people honking or yelling and wanting to take pictures of the car.”
Since the car was wrapped, Yorks has taken it to many of the NASCAR landmarks in and around Mooresville, including the Days of Thunder Barn, the old Dale Earnhardt Inc. headquarters on N.C. 3, and tracks like Hickory Speedway and the long-defunct North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Yorks has also expressed interest to local short tracks about acting as the pace car for races this summer as well as being asked to be a part of a tribute ride on the 20th anniversary of Earnhardt’s death on Feb. 18.
The Intimidator Tribute Car is just a small piece of the large, ongoing tribute that NASCAR fans, and Earnhardt fans in particular, have carried for the last 20 years. There are many, like Yorks, that carry on his name every day. It is impossible to go to a NASCAR race anywhere across America without seeing that famous No. 3 emblazoned everywhere. Flags, bumper stickers, clothes, tattoos — almost anything you could think of.
“The fan base will always be there for Dale Sr.,” Yorks said.
York’s No.3 tribute car is his everyday drive, so there’s a good chance it can be seen driving around Mooresville on any given day, being honked at and photographed at every stop.
Dale Earnhardt’s legacy will always be more than the wins or the safety. For millions of NASCAR fans, he was their favorite driver or the reason they began watching the sport in the first place. Earnhardt lives on in the hearts and minds of NASCAR fans everywhere.
If you would like to follow along with the travels of the Intimidator Tribute Car, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IntimidatorTributeCar.