Locally-produced Star Wars fan film receives online acclaim

A simple search on YouTube for “Star Wars fan film” would provide a near-infinite and endlessly scrolling selection of hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of the fandom’s own take on the much-beloved science fiction universe.
To make any sort of impact into that highly populated corner of the internet, the film created has to be special in more ways than one.
With more than 22,000 views, and counting, “Star Wars: Forgotten Enemy,” a 15-minute short film produced by Troutman resident Bobby Devlin and his close friends, Andrew Lee List and Jonathan Morgan, has certainly earned its place near the top of the search.
“When you go and make something like this, against so many other fan films that are out there, just to get 1,000 — or even 100 — views is huge,” Devlin said. “But the response has been humbling.”
“Forgotten Enemy,” which tells the story of a group of Jedi discovering an ancient artifact in the era after the most recent trilogy of movies, began as an idea that Devlin, Morgan and Joshua Lawson dreamed up as far back as 2007.
“We just thought that it would be really awesome if we could make a short movie,” Devlin said. “So we went out to the local Goodwill and picked out some stuff and shot an eight-minute movie called “Final Solution.”
“It was terrible,” Devlin added with a laugh. “It’s just us running around with lightsabers in Halloween costumes. But, after that, we decided that we would love to make another more professional movie.”
Another piece of the puzzle had actually fallen into place a couple years before that first journey into filmmaking, when Devlin met List at a professional wrestling event in 2005. Eventually, the topic of the Star Wars fan film came up, and List expressed interest in helping with the project once it was put into production.
“I actually harassed him for about a decade,” List said. “I just kept asking (Devlin) ‘So, when are you going to make that Star Wars film?’”
After years of trying and failing to get the project off the ground, so much so that they believed the project to be cursed, they were finally able to devote serious time to the film in 2017. The process began with hashing out the story and characters, all of which are completely original to anything else in the Star Wars canon.
“I didn’t want our story to be ‘generic Jedi through the woods from generic Sith.’ There’s no real meat to that,” Devlin said. “We wanted to make something that had a story that connects to the greater Star Wars lore but is unexplored. We wanted this to be more than a lightsaber fight.”
“What we ended up with compared to where we started is 180-degrees,” Morgan added. “We combined pieces of the movies, the shows, the books and some ideas of our own to come up with something new.”
The film’s reliance on totally original characters has earned the team praise from the many Star Wars fans who have watched “Forgotten Enemy.” The praise only grows once viewers discover that the film made by Devlin and company was done with no outside financial help with 100% of the costs falling back on the film’s creators.
This meant that, because of each member of the team’s busy work schedules, the film had to be shot over the course of just a few days in February 2021. The first day of shooting took place in Nags Head, where the crew had to get all of the shots they needed in the matter of a few hours before turning back around to return to Troutman.
The rest of the filming was done in this area, with one portion filmed in a forest off Oswalt Amity Road in Troutman and another filmed at a nature preserve in Charlotte.
Once the filming was complete, the footage was sent off to List for the extensive visual effect work he completed almost entirely by himself.
“There was roughly 280 hours of VFX (visual effects) work put into the film. In total, it took about six or seven months,” List said. “I always strive to do as good as I can. I know that people watch these and try to look for something that was done wrong. I don’t want people to be able to find those things. I just want them to enjoy the final product.”
The movie was posted to List’s YouTube page in September 2021 and has generated a wealth of positive feedback, but more important, it stands as a testament to the production team’s determination to accomplish their goal of producing a Star Wars fan film that they can be proud of.
“We did this for the passion and the love we have for Star Wars,” Devlin said. “To be able to express these ideas we have is just really, really cool. We created this thing from nothing.”
“You can have an idea and just sit there and talk about it forever,” Morgan added. “But when it happens, you just have this feeling of ‘Wow! I made that.’”