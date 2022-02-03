Locally-produced Star Wars fan film receives online acclaim

“What we ended up with compared to where we started is 180-degrees,” Morgan added. “We combined pieces of the movies, the shows, the books and some ideas of our own to come up with something new.”

The film’s reliance on totally original characters has earned the team praise from the many Star Wars fans who have watched “Forgotten Enemy.” The praise only grows once viewers discover that the film made by Devlin and company was done with no outside financial help with 100% of the costs falling back on the film’s creators.

This meant that, because of each member of the team’s busy work schedules, the film had to be shot over the course of just a few days in February 2021. The first day of shooting took place in Nags Head, where the crew had to get all of the shots they needed in the matter of a few hours before turning back around to return to Troutman.

The rest of the filming was done in this area, with one portion filmed in a forest off Oswalt Amity Road in Troutman and another filmed at a nature preserve in Charlotte.

Once the filming was complete, the footage was sent off to List for the extensive visual effect work he completed almost entirely by himself.