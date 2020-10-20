Zwilinske believes cancer diagnosis, treatment setbacks happened for a reason

Robyn Zwilinske was not concerned about her regular mammogram. In fact, she went ahead and signed to have them call her with the results, expecting a routine report.
She was picking up her daughter from school – on her mother’s birthday – when that call came, and she learned her results were not what she expected.
“Just to be there alone – I had no signs,” she said. “No lumps, no pain, no nothing. For me, I was thinking ‘I’ll see you next year’ or whatever that is. To hear that was devastating. … I have no history in my family, at all, of breast cancer.”
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2017. The next few weeks are a blur. She quickly scheduled her appointments, but it was just over a month before she had surgery to have the port inserted for her chemotherapy, which started in May.
“It was almost like I was not myself,” Zwilinske said. “That first month was like a blur almost.”
She told her family and her daughters, then 5 and 11. She knew her treatment plan almost immediately. In that opening month she received an almost overwhelming amount of information while also adjusting to her diagnosis.
“It was almost like, ‘Wow, is this actually happening to me? How can this be?’ Sometimes I second guessed but at the end of the day, I knew I had breast cancer,” she said.
Zwilinske, the preschool director at the Bridge Academy in Mooresville, completed her chemotherapy in August 2017. After careful thought and consideration, she decided to undergo a bilateral mastectomy in October 2017.
“Only because I did not want recurrence in a few years on the other side,” she said. “I have heard several stories and even personal stories from women that I know that there are people in their 60s and 70s who are now getting cancer on their other breast.”
Although it was a proactive decision, it was not one she took lightly.
“It’s not for everybody,” she said. “It took a lot of prayers, a lot of thought. This is my womanhood. It’s literally removing a limb, if you look at it that way.
“I knew that’s what I needed to do because I needed to be the best and the healthiest for my children.”
After the surgery, she underwent radiation treatment every day for six weeks from December 2017 through January 2018.
She admits it was hard, as a woman, losing her hair but remained positive and upbeat to those around her. She completed her treatment, then opted for implants and underwent what was to be her final surgery. Then she planned a celebration with her family.
“A couple of weeks later I had a party to celebrate the end of my journey because that was supposed to be it,” she said. “That was the final thing that I needed. My family and I celebrated every step that we went through.”
But her journey was far from over. She had the initial implant surgery in June, but soon experienced complications. On the day of her celebration party she felt unwell. Soon, she developed a fever, and her husband took her to the emergency room for treatment. She says she had become septic as her body, ravaged by the cancer and treatment, rejected the implant. Her plastic surgeon did emergency surgery and removed it. Over the next several months, she would undergo another surgery to rebuild the left breast, suffer a subsequent issue on the right breast and have that implant removed as well.
“During the next six months I just focused on healing and praying that nothing else was going to occur,” she said.
Multiple surgeries later, she is continuing her recovery. Oct. 4 was her three-year survivorversary. While she is thankful for her health, she is not trying to put cancer in her past. Instead, she is trying to help other women.
She looks back over her treatment and feels that her dedication to her family was key. She continued to walk to the bus stop to get her daughter, even though at one point she had to leave an extra half-hour early. She says that she’s the kind of person for whom it is hard to ask for help, but she did that too.
She actively worked to keep her family’s routine intact.
“I never let myself falter to the point of, ‘Oh gosh, I’m going to lay in bed and go to sleep’,” she said. “I always was present for my husband and my kids. That’s one thing I’m proud of myself for, thinking back about everything that happened.”
Zwilinske feels that she went through her diagnosis and treatment, and setbacks, for a reason. When she was going through her treatment, she didn’t know anyone who had undergone a similar experience. While she had a support network, she did not necessarily have someone who could tell her in real terms about their own experience and share common ground.
“I had nobody. I knew nobody, nobody that even had any type of cancer at all that was close to me … I did it alone,” she said. “I had extreme support. … But I’m saying, somebody for me to actually speak with, no.”
She did connect with a group, Imerman Angels, and found a mentor for support. Now, she has joined the group as a mentor herself. She’s also open to calls and questions from anyone through Facebook or other means.
She feels somewhat called to this mission.
“I almost feel like that my journey became my journey because I’m meant to help others through it now at this point,” she said, adding she has tried to encourage others over the past three years. “… I feel a little bit of a connection, even anyone that has any type of cancer, I feel like I have to help them to the best of my ability.”
She encourages women to get mammograms and reaches out to them to offer support. She works to explain things in layman’s terms, understanding the wealth of information to which one is introduced after a diagnosis.
“I’m honest, I won’t sugarcoat it,” she said. “I don’t do that to try to scare people, I do that because I’m real. I want them to know what to expect.”
She points out that no two cancers are the same, nor are any two situations. Having someone who has been through a similar experience, though, can be invaluable to someone dealing with a diagnosis and treatment.
For Zwilinske, that is now a role she can fill.
“I just think it’s extremely important to be able to connect with somebody who has a similar situation,” she said.
