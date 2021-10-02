Zootastic Park cited by USDA; Brown says changes made to improve animal welfare

According to the USDA documents, an attending veterinarian discovered the issues. The document said in the case of the squirrels, one of two Prevost’s squirrels have undergone tail amputation surgery due to self-trauma. The other squirrel whose tail had been amputated appeared to be in good health. The two additional animals had normal hair and normal-appearing tails, according to the report.

With the wolves, the report said an employee at the facility stated that staff fly sprays the ears of the two more compliant wolves almost daily and applies SWAT ointment about once a week. One wolf cannot be handled without sedation so it receives more limited care.

A repeat sanitation issue was also cited with rats feeding on the fresh produce bowl in the Patagonian cavy/chicken enclosure in the upper barn. There is a pest control program in place, and traps were visible, but per the report, a more effective program will need to be implemented.

“Animals at this seedy outfit haven’t received adequate care, resulting in the amputation of two squirrels’ tails as well as three wolves’ ears being eaten by flies,” said PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Debbie Metzler. “PETA is calling on Zootastic to send all the animals to reputable facilities before it receives its next citation.”

Zootastic has a history of receiving federal citations following PETA’s complaints. Earlier this year, the USDA cited the roadside zoo for failing to notice that several animals suffered from lameness, after PETA alerted the agency that goats were hobbling. And in 2019, after hearing from PETA, the USDA cited Zootastic for exhibiting an apparently distressed juvenile tiger — who was shown in a Facebook video lying down, unresponsive and panting — at a public event.

