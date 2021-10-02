Zootastic Park cited by USDA; Brown says changes made to improve animal welfare

Zootastic Park in Troutman was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations in August, but owner Scottie Brown said the zoo made changes to address those issues.
The issues cited included three wolves with what appeared to be chronic flystrike and one Prevost’s squirrel had to have its tail amputated due to self-trauma. The citations came after PETA alerted the agency twice concerning the squirrel.
Brown said in both cases, the animals’ care has been changed.
“Due to the USDA inspection referring to the flystrike on the wolves our zookeepers moved the wolves to a more climate-controlled area under vet care. While in this area the wolves’ ears were able to heal perfectly. After doing research we were able to find and install a new organic fly solution. This new system is safe to be used around all of our animals and is 90% effective,” Brown said of wolves’ care.
Brown said the Prevost’s squirrel was moved to an enclosure by itself where its tail was able to heal and it is doing well.
“With over 800 hundred animals here at Zootastic, we feel we do a great job of taking care of our animals,” Brown said. “Zootastic also just hired an animal expert with 30 years of experience in the zoo industry to start at the beginning of the year. We are very excited to see where he will take us in the future.”
According to the USDA documents, an attending veterinarian discovered the issues. The document said in the case of the squirrels, one of two Prevost’s squirrels have undergone tail amputation surgery due to self-trauma. The other squirrel whose tail had been amputated appeared to be in good health. The two additional animals had normal hair and normal-appearing tails, according to the report.
With the wolves, the report said an employee at the facility stated that staff fly sprays the ears of the two more compliant wolves almost daily and applies SWAT ointment about once a week. One wolf cannot be handled without sedation so it receives more limited care.
A repeat sanitation issue was also cited with rats feeding on the fresh produce bowl in the Patagonian cavy/chicken enclosure in the upper barn. There is a pest control program in place, and traps were visible, but per the report, a more effective program will need to be implemented.
“Animals at this seedy outfit haven’t received adequate care, resulting in the amputation of two squirrels’ tails as well as three wolves’ ears being eaten by flies,” said PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Debbie Metzler. “PETA is calling on Zootastic to send all the animals to reputable facilities before it receives its next citation.”
Zootastic has a history of receiving federal citations following PETA’s complaints. Earlier this year, the USDA cited the roadside zoo for failing to notice that several animals suffered from lameness, after PETA alerted the agency that goats were hobbling. And in 2019, after hearing from PETA, the USDA cited Zootastic for exhibiting an apparently distressed juvenile tiger — who was shown in a Facebook video lying down, unresponsive and panting — at a public event.
