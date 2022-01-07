Zoey Phillips wins Statesville NAACP video essay contest

Zoey Phillips is this year’s first winner of the Statesville NAACP’s Video Essay Content, and the West Iredell Middle School student won a $500 award for her presentation on the Unity Center, which previously served as a segregated school in Iredell County.

“Without a doubt, we are fortunate to be residents of an area with sufficient resources. As a diverse community, we each have a responsibility to teach our history to our youth and encourage an appreciation for the heritage of home. Most of us might be surprised to know how little is known about the greatness of our historic Statesville,” Lisa Mozer, chair of the NAACP’s Education Committee, said.

The contest was open to middle school students who presented one-minute video essays highlighting local historic landmarks for Black History Month. The deadline was Dec. 30, 2021.

The Statesville NAACP’s Black History Program is planned for 11 a.m. Feb. 12, but concerns with the recent COVID-19 surge have the group waiting to confirm it will go ahead with that plan.

